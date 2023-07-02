iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $445.64

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $445.64 and last traded at $444.93, with a volume of 870346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $440.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

