iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.29

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.29 and last traded at $108.09, with a volume of 11796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

