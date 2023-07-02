iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.21

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.21 and last traded at $62.21, with a volume of 1988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

