iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.08

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.08 and last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 2455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

