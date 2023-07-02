iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 71.2% in June

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

