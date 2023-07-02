iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $243.77

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $243.77 and last traded at $243.34, with a volume of 185943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after purchasing an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

