iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $254.48

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $254.48 and last traded at $253.90, with a volume of 55337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,920,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

