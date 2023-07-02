iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.69

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.69 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 53193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.