iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.12

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.12 and last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 10157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

