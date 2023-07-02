iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.56

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 10751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

