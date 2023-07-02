Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Short Interest Update

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 206.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRLW opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. Israel Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Israel Acquisitions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRLW. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Israel Acquisitions Company Profile

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

