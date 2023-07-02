Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 35,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 430,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $338,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 134,936 shares of company stock worth $1,770,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth $9,176,000. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $90,238,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Data Processing and Software Licensing Services, and Energy Storage Systems segments. The company holds an option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights in the Tintic copper-gold project located in Utah; and Santa Cruz copper project located in Arizona.

