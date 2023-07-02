James William Burns Sells 1,707 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $48,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $858,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

AGIO stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

