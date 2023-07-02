Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.26

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 30089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,559,510,000.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.