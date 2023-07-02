Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,196,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 4,860,856 shares.The stock last traded at $10.28 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,131,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,967,539 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,389 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

