John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.26

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.26 and last traded at $122.33, with a volume of 11728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,669.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.