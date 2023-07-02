Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($29.88) to GBX 2,200 ($27.97) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $44.36 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
