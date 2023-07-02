Jon G. Daniels Sells 27,783 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CarMax Trading Down 0.8 %

KMX stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

