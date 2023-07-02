JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.0% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 389,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,806,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

