Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.07.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after buying an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

