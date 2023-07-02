KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 975,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after buying an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KBH opened at $51.71 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

