Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. 1,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 22,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 58.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenon

(Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.