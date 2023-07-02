Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 6.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 1,038,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,697,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $308.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

