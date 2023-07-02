Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.65. 3,943,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,860,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 477.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after buying an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

