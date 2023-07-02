Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.16. 567,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,260,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.16. The firm has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Free Report ) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4678016 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.