Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.17

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.17 and last traded at $76.68, with a volume of 124868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kirby Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,607 shares of company stock valued at $623,349. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after buying an additional 1,163,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kirby by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,322,000 after buying an additional 126,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

