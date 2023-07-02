Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.