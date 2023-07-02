Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in June

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. DNB Markets began coverage on Kongsberg Gruppen ASA in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NSKFF opened at $40.50 on Friday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

