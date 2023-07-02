Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 218,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 438,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Kootenay Silver Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$36.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

