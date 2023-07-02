Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.10

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 82594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 170,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 53,676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

