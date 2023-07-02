Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $22.40

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRFree Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $23.68. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 24,610 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

