Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $22.40

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $23.68. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 24,610 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

