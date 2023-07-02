L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $6,702,000. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $195.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

