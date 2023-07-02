Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lasertec Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:LSRCY opened at $30.26 on Friday. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries.

