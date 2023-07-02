Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.95. 5,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 65,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Lavoro ( NASDAQ:LVRO ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $86,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $941,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $11,201,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile



Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

