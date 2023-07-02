LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 436.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.14.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

