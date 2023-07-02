Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 212.5% in June

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leading Edge Materials Price Performance
LEMIF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Leading Edge Materials
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leading Edge Materials
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.