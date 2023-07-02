Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$22.47 and last traded at C$22.47. Approximately 132,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,013,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. ATB Capital cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.62.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

