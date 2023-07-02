Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Up 10.5%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. 1,766,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,045,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LILM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lilium by 15,976.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $18,468,000,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lilium by 126.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lilium during the first quarter worth $106,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

