Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Up 10.5%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. 1,766,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,045,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LILM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
