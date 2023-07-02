Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,837.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

TBLA stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $926.62 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.48. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

