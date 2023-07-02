Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 721,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 523,695 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $8.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $508.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 39.89% and a negative net margin of 217.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Liquidia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.