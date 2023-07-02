Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

LAC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after buying an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after buying an additional 343,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,601,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after buying an additional 209,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after buying an additional 102,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,582,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

