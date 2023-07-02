Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Lithium Americas Trading Up 3.9 %
LAC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $33.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after buying an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after buying an additional 343,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,601,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after buying an additional 209,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after buying an additional 102,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,582,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.