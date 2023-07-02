Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Livent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

