LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 28,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company's stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

