Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.20. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,172,408 shares trading hands.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 123.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,699,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

