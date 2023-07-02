Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.20. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,172,408 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 123.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,699,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
