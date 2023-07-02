Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $6.88. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 62,959 shares.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $796.14 million, a P/E ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.4648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,660.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.