Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $6.88. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 62,959 shares.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $796.14 million, a P/E ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.26.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
