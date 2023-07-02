Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lucero Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS PSHIF opened at C$0.41 on Friday. Lucero Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSHIF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.