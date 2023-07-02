Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Insider Acquires A$54,900.00 in Stock

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T – Free Report) insider David Chambers bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$54,900.00 ($36,600.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
