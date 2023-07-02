Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Insider Acquires A$54,900.00 in Stock

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T – Free Report) insider David Chambers bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$54,900.00 ($36,600.00).

Mach7 Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Mach7 Technologies Company Profile

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability for healthcare enterprises in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and internationally. The company offers enterprise diagnostic viewing solutions that include eUnity enterprise viewer, eUnity diagnostic viewer, and simplify image access.

