Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 223.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,889,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $524,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,983 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 426.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.89 and a 200 day moving average of $263.28. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.