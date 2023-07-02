Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 373,659 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 341,603 shares.The stock last traded at $40.51 and had previously closed at $39.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,590,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

