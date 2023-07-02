Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,960,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 36,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

